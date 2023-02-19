Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

WARM tributes have been paid to a Cork bishop who was shot dead in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 18.

Bishop David O’Connell was shot in a house in a suburb of the city.

The 69-year-old bishop who hailed from Glanmire, was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

In a statement, Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles said Bishop O’Connell was a ‘peacemaker’ with a heart for the poor and the immigrant.

“I am very sad to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness.

"As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant,” he said.

“He had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected,” said the Most Reverend Gomez

“He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland."

"May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace,” he added.

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross Diocese said the tragic death of Bishop O’Connell has sent ‘shockwaves’ across his native Diocese.

On behalf of the people, priests, and religious of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, he offered his prayerful support to the O’Connell family in Cork, to Archbishop José Gomes, and to the people, priests, and religious of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Bishop Gavin said:

“Since his ordination in 1979, Bishop David has served as a priest in Los Angeles but has always maintained his connection with family and friends here in Cork where he has been a regular visitor."

"We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland.”