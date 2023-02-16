Additional needs payment claims trebled in Cork last year

WELFARE claims for additional needs payments to help meet exceptional and urgent expenses almost trebled in Cork last year, while claims for assistance to buy clothing showed a nine-fold increase.
Additional needs payments to social protection recipients in Co Cork jumped from 4,164 in 2021 to 11,733 in 2022, according to figures released by the Department of Social Protection in reply to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould.
The data shows requests for assistance to purchase clothing jumped from 516 claims in Co Cork in 2021 to 4,696 claims in 2022.
The department allowed 3,191 applications under the heading “general” in the county last year, compared to 1,187 claims allowed under the same description in 2021. Under the heading “housing”, the department allowed 2,659 claims in Co Cork in 2022, against 2,001 claims allowed in 2021.
Applications for the payments, entitled “additional needs payments” and until last year, classified as “exceptional and urgent needs payments”, are assessed on an individual basis by local community welfare officers.
