Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 14:00

WATCH: New link road opens at Dunkettle Interchange as work on upgrade project continues

Link I opened to traffic yesterday afternoon. 
Link I, which opened to traffic yesterday afternoon, provides a new access route to the N25 Eastbound for motorists coming from Glanmire, Glounthaune and Little Island.

Amy Nolan

A new link road has opened at the Dunkettle Interchange as works on the multi-million euro upgrade project continue. 

The new road, the latest in a number of link roads to open, allows motorists onto the N25 Eastbound from the Bury's Bridge roundabout and the R623 roundabout in Little Island.

The project team said that beams at structure ST04 alongside the N25 Westbound were put in place in recent days.

A new link road, link M, will ultimately provide the link from the southern roundabout of the new interchange to the N25 Westbound.

“In order to complete the North-Western retaining wall of structure ST04, it will be necessary to temporarily close a section of the approach lane to the N25 Westbound diverge to the interchange roundabout,” the team said in an update.

This sectional lane closure will be in place until Monday, February 20.

The project team said these works are being carried out during the week of the mid-term break “in order to minimise disruption to traffic” but motorists have been advised to allow additional time for journeys during rush hours.

Surfacing works over the next few weeks will be focused on the N25 Westbound area with a series of night-time closures and local diversions planned for the week commencing Monday, February 13.

Motorists have been reminded that speed control measures, coupled with CCTV monitoring are in place across the site and will remain in place over the coming months.

