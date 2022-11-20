Motorists requested to ‘pay particular attention to signage’ as new roads open at Dunkettle Interchange

Motorists have been requested to “pay particular attention to signage” and to exercise extra care and attention over the coming days to the new layout at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Works continued through the night on Saturday to ensure that three new links could open this morning as planned.

Motorists approaching the interchange through the Jack Lynch Tunnel or the M8, and wishing to head eastwards on the N25 towards Little Island, will no longer drive around the old Dunkettle roundabout but will navigate the interchange via these three new link roads.

New route opening at #Dunkettle Sunday 20/11/22 for M8 southbound traffic heading to the N25 eastbound/Little Island/Dunkettle local area - LINK E https://t.co/64mm2VUupT — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) November 20, 2022

‘Link E’ provides a free-flow link for southbound traffic on the M8 wishing to head east on the N25 or wishing to access Little Island.

New route open at #Dunkettle Sunday 20/11/22 for N40 northbound traffic heading to the N25 eastbound/Little Island/Dunkettle local area - LINK A https://t.co/wc4Rl2yH6G — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) November 20, 2022

‘Link A’ provides a new route for traffic heading north through the Jack Lynch Tunnel and wishing to access either Little Island or the N25 eastbound.

The project team state that this is a “significant alignment change” and traffic wishing to utilise Link A to head east or to Little Island will need to utilise the left hand lane of the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Traffic on both Link E and Link A will have the option of merging onto the N25 eastbound or proceeding, via Link G, to the northern roundabout of the new eastern interchange if they wish to access Little Island.

The project team can be contacted with any queries on 1800 810077 or via email, roadconstruction@ccc-site.com.