Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 19:10

Motorists requested to ‘pay particular attention to signage’ as new roads open at Dunkettle Interchange

Works continued through the night on Saturday to ensure that three new links could open this morning as planned.
Motorists requested to ‘pay particular attention to signage’ as new roads open at Dunkettle Interchange

Link E (pictured) from the M8 towards the N25 Eastbound and Little Island is one of three new link roads to open at the Dunkettle Interchange today. 

Amy Nolan

Motorists have been requested to “pay particular attention to signage” and to exercise extra care and attention over the coming days to the new layout at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Works continued through the night on Saturday to ensure that three new links could open this morning as planned.

Motorists approaching the interchange through the Jack Lynch Tunnel or the M8, and wishing to head eastwards on the N25 towards Little Island, will no longer drive around the old Dunkettle roundabout but will navigate the interchange via these three new link roads.

‘Link E’ provides a free-flow link for southbound traffic on the M8 wishing to head east on the N25 or wishing to access Little Island.

‘Link A’ provides a new route for traffic heading north through the Jack Lynch Tunnel and wishing to access either Little Island or the N25 eastbound.

The project team state that this is a “significant alignment change” and traffic wishing to utilise Link A to head east or to Little Island will need to utilise the left hand lane of the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Traffic on both Link E and Link A will have the option of merging onto the N25 eastbound or proceeding, via Link G, to the northern roundabout of the new eastern interchange if they wish to access Little Island.

The project team can be contacted with any queries on 1800 810077 or via email, roadconstruction@ccc-site.com

Read More

WATCH: "Significant" changes to Dunkettle Interchange as new link roads open this weekend

More in this section

Man in court accused of stealing from Cork post offices to fund trip to US to see fiancée Man in court accused of stealing from Cork post offices to fund trip to US to see fiancée
Uncertainty over future of Cork’s Marina Market following decision to refuse retention planning Uncertainty over future of Cork’s Marina Market following decision to refuse retention planning
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Cork man who smashed into home of ex-partner later jumped into river to get away from Gardaí 
cork roads
Cork weather: Met Éireann issues countrywide status yellow rain warning

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues countrywide status yellow rain warning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more