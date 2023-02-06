Pictures: Trad session at popular Cork café celebrates St Brigid

FEMALE musicians came together today to honour St Brigid in a celebration that marked the first of its kind in Cork.

It comes after the owner of Myo Café on Pope’s Quay, Liam Mullaney issued a call out to female students interested in joining the mother of all sessions.

The venue on Pope’s Quay saw a melting pot of artists play their part with storytelling and St Brigid cross making featuring in the event.

Today was designated as a bank holiday for the first time to celebrate St Brigid’s Day. Delighted Corkonians took full advantage of the long weekend turning out at Pope’s Quay to show their support.

Café owner, Liam Mullaney described the day as emotional.

“This is coming at a time when-globally-we are out of balance,” he said. “Even in our own tribal systems women had to take front and centre in decision making. Despite this, women today remain underrepresented. We can see that even our government is out of balance.” Mr Mullaney described his excitement to The Echo ahead of the event.

“We only ever had a St Patrick’s day and he wasn’t even Irish.

"This is a truly emotional day. We’ve put a call out to predominantly female musicians and whoever else would like to join us. It’s a celebration I’d really like to carry through and celebrate every year going forward.”

The café owner praised St Brigid’s unbreakable spirit.

“What struck me is that this really is a significant thing after 1500 years of a certain misogynistic patriarchal influence which took its toll on Ireland.

"We see how far women have been pushed down and kept down in certain ways from decision making and the power side of things. Brigid was a warrior.

"At a time when things were really bad she looked after the homeless and championed community spirit which is something we need now more than ever.”

St Brigid's Day, known as Imbolc or Óimelg, falls on February 1 and marks the start of spring on the ancient Celtic calendar. Brigid was brought under the church and proclaimed a saint after becoming known for her healing powers that contributed to feeding the hungry and rescuing the weak from violence.