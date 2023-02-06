Cork principal says staff and students 'safe' following earthquake in Turkey

The principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city has confirmed that staff and students are all “safe” after an earthquake hit the area of Turkey they were due to travel to.

Principal Aaron Wolfe was among those travelling to their partner school in Malayta, an area affected by a large earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria killing at least 360 people.

Speaking to The Echo from Istanbul, Mr Wolfe explained that staff and students stopped in Istanbul and remained there overnight.

The group of two teachers, five students, and Mr Wolfe, were due to travel to Malayta today where Mr Wolfe said people are not allowed inside due to the dangerous potential of shock waves.

They were due to visit Şehit Gökhan Ertan Vocational School with whom they have an Erasmus partnership.

“One of the students involved in the exchange has said that their town has literally disappeared.

“The teachers in the school have joined rescue operations. No one is allowed inside, they are all out on the streets because of shock waves,” he said.

He said the school’s thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives and homes.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8 and was also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus, and a search and rescue mission is currently underway for survivors.

The Cork students and staff remain safe in Istanbul.