Owners of Cork pub cite the cost of energy bills as the reason for closure

A popular bar in Crosshaven has closed its doors, with the proprietors citing the crippling costs of energy.

Fitzy’s Bar is a family run pub in the Lower Road in the seaside village, that regularly played host to live music and gigs.

On Monday, the proprietors announced on social media that they had decided to close.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme regret that we are going to be closing the bar permanently,” said a spokesperson.

“The owners of the building will take a look at other options for the bar but have said that apartments are not going in. The rising cost of electricity and gas has made the daily running of the bar very difficult.

“When we opened, coming up on three years ago, we were so excited for the long and fruitful number of years down here in Crosshaven. COVID reared its ugly head a little over two weeks after opening.

“Even at that time, which was very hard for us, the kind words from people really did keep our spirits going and we thank you for that.

“We would like to thank all our customers who came into the bar and made our time down here so enjoyable. It would not have been possible to have come this far without you all. We will be closing our doors for the last time tonight. Thanks again, John Paul, Kevin, Brenda, Josh and Sam.”

One loyal customer and performer wrote that he was “gutted” to hear the news. Fitzy’s is “one of my favourite places to gig and I used to always look forward to visiting and performing. Always felt so welcomed and always looked at the place as a home from home,” he said.