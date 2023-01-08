New signage on way for Dunkettle 

Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan has welcomed “positive” engagement with the road construction team behind the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade which has agreed to amend temporary road signage on approaches to Dunkettle
In recent weeks, Mr Horgan had highlighted what he believed was a need for improved signage approaching the busy interchange.
In particular, he had sought larger temporary signs on the approach from Mahon and improvements to signage approaching Dunkettle from the M8.
Speaking to, Mr Horgan welcomed what he described as “positive” engagement with the road construction team this week regarding his concerns.
“They (the road construction team) informed me that they’re going to use electronic signage from the Dublin roadside and that they’re going to use increased size of signage from the Mahon approach side,” he said.