New signage on way for Dunkettle 

New improved signage is on the way for the Dunkettle Interchange in a bid to more effectively alert drivers to the changed layout.

Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan has welcomed “positive” engagement with the road construction team behind the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade which has agreed to amend temporary road signage on approaches to Dunkettle

In recent weeks, Mr Horgan had highlighted what he believed was a need for improved signage approaching the busy interchange.

In particular, he had sought larger temporary signs on the approach from Mahon and improvements to signage approaching Dunkettle from the M8.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Horgan welcomed what he described as “positive” engagement with the road construction team this week regarding his concerns.

“They (the road construction team) informed me that they’re going to use electronic signage from the Dublin roadside and that they’re going to use increased size of signage from the Mahon approach side,” he said.

“It’s still the driver’s responsibility to understand the layout but any assistance from the road construction team is very much to be welcomed,” said Mr Horgan.

He encouraged motorists to take their time when driving in the area to familiarise themselves with the new layout.

Mr Horgan said he was also informed by the road construction team that it expects to be in a position to remove the temporary signs by early summer.

A spokesperson for the Dunkettle Road construction team told The Echo last month that there is a “continuous focus on both permanent and temporary signage in the area of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade”.

“In situations where it is apparent that amendments are required, these amendments are implemented immediately. The road construction team acknowledge and welcome comments received from the motoring public on all aspects of the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade construction phase, including a number of comments received in relation to signage.

“All comments received are comprehensively reviewed and, where appropriate, amendments are rolled out without delay,” the spokesperson said.