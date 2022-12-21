60% increase in incidents at Dunkettle area, new figures show

INCIDENTS including collisions, vehicle breakdowns and overhead vehicle detections at Dunkettle and its immediate environs have increased by over 60 percent on last year, according to new figures.

A total of 57 incidents were recorded last year by the Dunkettle Project Management Team within the Dunkettle construction site and immediate approach area, with 93 incidents recorded by the team in 2022 as of the first week of December.

The figures were provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to Labour Party TD for Cork East, Seán Sherlock who asked for the number of incidents that have taken place on the Dunkettle roundabout and approach roads around the Jack Lynch Tunnel north and south in 2021 and to date in 2022.

TII stated that the Dunkettle Project Management Team defines 'incidents' as including road traffic accidents, vehicle breakdowns, reports of the lights not working, debris or oil spill on the road and overhead vehicle detection occurrences.

Included within those incident figures, TII said that, in 2021, 16 road traffic accidents (RTAs) occurred within the Dunkettle Interchange works area and 13 occurred outside the works area.

This year, a total of 39 RTAs have taken place, 24 within the construction works area and 15 on the immediate approach roads to the works area.

Significant changes were introduced at the Dunkettle Interchange last month, as three key roads were opened to traffic.

The project team have previously requested motorists to “pay particular attention to signage” and to exercise extra care and attention to the new layout.

However, speaking to The Echo Labour local area representative Peter Horgan said he believes there is a need for improved signage at Dunkettle.

Mr Horgan also appealed to people to have more patience and awareness when driving, particularly in the lead up to Christmas with increased traffic levels.

“We do need to see an improvement in terms of signage on Dunkettle itself for the short term especially. Drivers do need to be more aware, especially on Christmas week.

“It is likely that traffic volumes will increase as people do their final shopping or the big drive home.

“You don’t want to have a traffic incident. Everyone needs to be minding themselves.

“Anecdotally, there are discussions online about how peoples’ patience when driving seems to be shortened since the pandemic. That’s a concern,” he said.

“I think people need to take a breath when they’re getting into their cars and just think the important thing is that everyone arrives alive, everyone arrives safely and there’s no incidents and that means taking time for your journey, knowing your journey, understanding your route and having patience.”

Regarding the matter of signage, a spokesperson for the Dunkettle Road Construction Team told The Echo that there is a “continuous focus on both permanent and temporary signage in the area of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade”.

“In situations where it is apparent that amendments are required, these amendments are implemented immediately.

“The Road Construction Team acknowledge and welcome comments received from the motoring public in relation to all aspects of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade construction phase, including a number of comments received in relation to signage.

“All comments received are comprehensively reviewed and, where appropriate, amendments are rolled out without delay,” the spokesperson continued.

The project team can be contacted with any queries on 1800 810077 or via email, roadconstruction@ccc-site.com.