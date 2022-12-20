Cork secondary school embarks on major renovation programme

A CORK secondary school is looking forward to taking advantage of a whole host of new facilities as a major renovation nears its conclusion.

Bishopstown Community School, a co-educational secondary school with 340 students, is currently in the midst of a significant development programme.

“They are bringing the school up to a higher standard,” deputy principal Lorna Finnegan said. “Our three science labs are currently being retrofitted.

“They are all being brought up to the highest standard. We have added four new classrooms in this phase. We have added a new roof, new windows, new doors, new heating system and new lighting system.

"There is a whole installation going around the building which will be wrapped as an extra layer. The end is in sight.”

The development work commenced in July this year.

“In effect we will have a brand-new school built from the inside out,” Ms Finnegan said. “We would see it as a significant investment from the Department because it means they are acknowledging the growth in the school. The school was built in 1979. We have seen steady growth over recent years. The work has been ongoing on in phases.

“We have had investment in new equipment for the construction room, engineering room and PE facilities in terms of outdoor fitness equipment. The gym is also being renovated. All the baskets in the hall will be replaced.

“It is a real reward for the teaching staff to see the teaching facilities brought up to the highest standards. It is a real acknowledgement of the efforts they have been putting in.”

The deputy principal was full of praise for the ‘special’ atmosphere in Bishopstown Community School.

“It is a great school,” she said. “I couldn’t speak highly enough of the students. They are just wonderful human beings. I have had the privilege of being in a few schools but there is something special about the atmosphere in the school and how people look out for each other. We also have a very supportive Parents Association.

“Nearly 80% of our students progress on to third level. We are very proud of our students and the numbers that are progressing on to third level.

“As a Deis school, as a community school that has a huge range of abilities, it is a testament to the really hard work that is going on in the school.”