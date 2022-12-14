Gardaí investigations underway after two die in separate road collisions in Cork

Two people died in separate road collisions in Cork on Tuesday, with Gardaí currently investigating both fatal incidents.

In the most recent collision, a man in his 30s died in a road traffic collision just outside of Millstreet on Tuesday evening.

The crash, which occurred between a car and a truck, happened at around 5pm on the Drishane Road outside Millstreet.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said on Tuesday night: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Millstreet, Co. Cork, this afternoon, Tuesday 13th December 2022.

“The collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on the Drishane Road, Millstreet, at approximately 5:00pm,” they said.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.”

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday or who may have camera footage, including dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gobnait Twomey died in the tragic accident as she walked home from a funeral in the Cork Gaeltacht village of Ballingeary. Picture: Facebook

In a separate incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a woman died in a fatal road traffic collision in Dromanallig, Ballingeary at approximately 1.10am.

The woman, who was in her 50s and has been named locally as Gobnait Twomey, was from a well-known local family.

Ms Twomey died, and two other women were seriously injured after a car collided with them as they were walking.

All three were rushed to Cork University Hospital and an autopsy was due to take place.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, and his passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Gardaí arrested a man at the scene. He was detained at Bandon Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing, said a Garda spokesperson.

A local person told The Echo that it was a “complete tragedy.”

“It’s devastating for Ballingeary.”

The Twomey family are highly respected in the area, said the local person.

It’s understood Ms Twomey had attended one of two funeral services in Ballingeary that evening.

Councillor Gobnait Moynihan offered her condolences to the family and all those affected.

Councillor Martin Coughlan said he knew of the family.

"It's a tragedy coming up to Christmas. My condolences to all the families. My prayers are with them," he said.