Woman who died following fatal collision in Ballingeary named

Latest:

The woman who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Dromanallig, Ballingeary on Tuesday morning, 1.10am, has been named locally as Gobnait Twomey.

It is understood, Ms Twomey, who was in her 50's, lived close to where she died.

A local person told The Echo that it was a “complete tragedy.” “It’s devastating for Ballingeary.”

The Twomey family are highly respected in the area, said the local person.

It’s understood Ms Twomey was leaving a religious service at the time and was part of one of two groups of mourners who met on the street after attending separate funeral services.

Councillor Gobnait Moynihan offered her condolences to the family and all those affected.

Councillor Martin Coughlan said he knew of the family. "It's a tragedy coming up to Christmas. My condolences to all the families. My prayers are with them," he said.

Earlier:

All three were rushed to Cork University Hospital, and a post mortem will take place there on the deceased.

The incident happened at about 1.10am on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, and his passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Gardaí arrested a man at the scene. He is currently detained at Bandon Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing, said a Garda spokeperson.

Ms Moynihan said the tragedy is especially harrowing as it comes in the run up to Christmas.

Fine gael Councillor Eileen Lynch said: “It’s a very tragic incident, particularly everything is always worse when something like this happens around Christmas time. So all the thoughts and sympathies of Ballingeary are with the families involved, and I want to pass on my sincere sympathies to them, and to those families of the injured also.

"It’s a horrific incident and horrible for it to happen at this time.”

The crash comes after another woman was knocked down on the Main Street of Macroom last Friday.

"People were trying to get over that, and now what they've heard this again," Mr Coughlan said.

"It's very sad. All over Macroom and beyond, there is a feeling of devastation," said Mr Coughlan.

The Main Street in Ballingeary Village was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators today and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.