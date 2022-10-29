Applications open to rural communities for LEADER funds

Applications are now open for rural community projects to take a share in almost €17m in funding awarded to Cork through the national LEADER programme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced on Thursday the details of the €180 million LEADER Programme for 2023-2027, which will fund thousands of locally-led rural development and enterprise projects across the country over the next five years.

The LEADER Programme is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU that supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas.

The programme is based on a community-led approach to rural development and plays an important role in supporting communities and enterprises in progressing job creation, social inclusion and environmental projects at local level.

Examples of applications to the fund which could be successful include for tourism, enterprise development, broadband and basic services targeted at hard to reach communities, youth services, local biodiversity or renewable energy.

Cork has been awarded €16.8m in funding, and those interested in a share of this for their own local project are invited to express their interest by 16 December.

County Cork includes North Cork, South Cork and West Cork, and the €16.8m will be distributed across the three sub-regional areas.

The selection process will be conducted over two stages; the first stage is an ‘Expression of Interest’ by eligible groups followed by a more detailed stage which will see them develop their LEADER strategies.

Interested parties will have until Friday 16 December 2022 to submit their Expression of Interest (Stage 1). All groups that are successful in Stage 1 will be provided with funding to assist with the costs associated with developing a Local Development Strategy in Stage 2 of the process, which will commence in early 2023.

Minister Humphreys said that the LEADER Programme has been “integral to delivering locally-led projects that have brought major benefits to communities across Rural Ireland”.

“LEADER operates on a ground-up approach and is all about empowering local communities to deliver projects that will revitalise our towns and villages,” she said.

“It is now important that the key public and private stakeholders in communities across Ireland come together in partnership to deliver a LEADER programme that will build on the fantastic success of the programme over the last 30 years,” she added.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will host an information webinar for all interested parties on November 10 2022. Registration for this event is available here Interested parties can now apply by visiting the Department’s website and downloading an application form via the following link: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/87e09-leader-programme-for-rural-development/