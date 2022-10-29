Taoiseach officially opens new school building for Cork primary school

THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened the new state-of-the-art school building for St Columba’s Boys National School in Douglas on Friday morning.

Situated on a five-acre campus in the heart of Douglas, St Columba’s BNS has been a centre for learning for over 100 years.

The new school building is one of the best equipped in the country with state-of-the-art audio/visual aids and computer facilities across all classrooms.

The new building consists of 24 classrooms, eight support teaching rooms, and three purpose-built classrooms specifically for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Picture Dan Linehan

St Columba’s BNS boasts great facilities for their 371 pupils. It is equipped with a fantastic PE Hall, a regulatory movement area for the special classes, a library space and ample grounds which will be very beneficial for all pupils attending.

Speaking at the opening the Taoiseach wished the students and staff members well. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in developing this facility. I wish all the students and the school staff every success in the future.”

St Columba’s BNS school principal Dan O’Connor said the new building is ‘testament’ to all involved.

“It was a big day for the school. It was a lovely celebration and there was a great atmosphere. It was a great occasion for everybody associated with the school. The building that stands is testament to all involved and their understanding of the importance of education for the children of today,” he said.

“We have a very good school community; great staff members and the parents are great to work with,” said the primary school principal who started on the same day the new building was completed. “I started the day we walked into the new building. That was a great start. The building has been open since September 2019. We finished the construction phase in February 2020. It is a great finish. We are delighted with it.”

Several dignitaries were in attendance for the official opening of the new school building which included the Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, Minister Michael McGrath, city councillors, Bishop Fintan Gavin, and local parish priest Canon Teddy O’Sullivan.

The school principal was full of praise for the role the students played on the day. “The children were magnificent. They responded well to everyone. They are fantastic children and they showed us off for what we are.”