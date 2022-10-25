Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 20:02

WATCH: Cork city hit by spot flooding yet again

Trafffic moving through the spot flooding at South Terrace this evening. Picture: John Roycroft

Echo reporter

A COMBINATION of heavy rain and high tide have led to spot flooding in Cork this evening with South Terrace, Union Quay and Morrison's Island particularly affected with the River Lee rising to the edge of its banks.

There is currently a Yellow rainfall warning in place for the south east of the country but this has not been extended to Cork by Met Eireann. 

Met Eireann said: "Tonight will be wet and windy, with rain early in the night followed by scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, with a possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southerly wind."

It is just over a week since Cork city was hit by spot flooding on both the northside and southside after heavy rain fell over a period of four hours on Sunday, October 16.

Met Eireann rejected criticism from Cork Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, who claimed Cork City Council had been unable to prepare for the widespread flooding because it hadn’t received enough notice.

Ms Forde said the city’s drains had been overwhelmed by the intensity of the downpour, leading to severe flooding across the city.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the issue last Sunday week had not “in most cases” been blocked drains but rather that the volume of rainwater falling was above the capacity of the city’s drainage network. Some 55mm of rain fell within a few hours, they said, almost four times more than the predicted 15mm.

High tide tomorrow morning is at 6.27am.

