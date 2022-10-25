Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:39

Watch: New roads open at Dunkettle Interchange

The new links opened yesterday, and motorists are being advised to take particular care over the coming months as more new roads are introduced.
One of the new links at the Dunkettle interchange.

Two new road links to the Dunkettle interchange are now open, as part of the €215m reconfiguration of the interchange that will be fully complete by early 2024.

In a post on Twitter, Dunkettle Interchange posted videos of the new roads.

The first is a one-way (eastbound) free-flow slip road from the N25, that provides access to the Dunkettle local road network from the N8, and allows those coming from the Tivoli Roundabout area to head towards Little Island or Glounthane.

The second link allows two-way access over the N25 between the Burys Bridge Roundabout on the Glanmire/Glounthaune road, and the recently constructed roundabout on the R623 Regional road through Little Island.

The old ‘Ibis slip road’ onto the M8 from the Dunkettle local road network has now closed to allow further works to be completed on Link E, a new slip road from the M8 to the N25.

Traffic which previously used the Ibis slip road is diverted over the N25 via the new bridge and along the R623 Regional Road as far as the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout. This interim route will be replaced by a series of slip road openings next year.

In tandem with the opening of the two new road links, a cycleway was also be opened on Monday that links the Dunkettle Roundabout to Little Island. This includes a new dedicated pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Cork to Midleton railway line.

The Dunkettle Project which is being delivered by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in partnership with Cork County Council and Cork City Council, is on track to be completed by February 2024.

Long-running Cork café opens up second city spot

cork roadsdunkettle
<p>Pictured is Filter Espresso and Brew Bar's premises on George’s Quay. Filter has opened a new spot at Paradise Place on South Main Street. Picture: Richard Gordon</p>

Long-running Cork café opens up second city spot

