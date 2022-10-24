Long-running Cork café opens up second city spot

Latte lovers, espresso enthusiasts and flat white fiends will be pleased to see that long-running Cork café, Filter Espresso and Brew Bar has opened a second premises in the heart of the city.

The new espresso and brew bar is located at Paradise Place on South Main Street.

In a Facebook post announcing the news today, Filter encouraged people to "come say hey" saying they will be serving up "all the usual brews and a few different roasters".

Filter Espresso and Brew Bar owners Eoin MacCarthy and Alex O’Callahan opened their premises on George’s Quay in 2012.

The popular quayside coffee spot has established itself as a firm favourite on Leeside and celebrates its tenth anniversary in early December.

The new location will operate the same opening hours as George’s Quay but it will be closed on Sundays for now.