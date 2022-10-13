Jack Lynch Tunnel to close for two nights as part of Dunkettle Interchange upgrade

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will close completely tonight, Thursday 13 November, between 9pm and 4am on Friday 14, the fourth such full closure this week.

The tunnel will close to northbound traffic at 9pm tomorrow night, Friday 14, and will reopen fully at 4am on Saturday 15.

The closures are a result of ongoing works which are part of the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade, a project which aims to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the area.

The proposed development will include a series of direct road links between the N8, the N25 and the N40 and links to the R623 Regional Road in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle, as well as a grade separated junction arrangement at the existing N25 to the east of the existing Dunkettle Interchange.

The development will also include four roundabouts, two at the grade separated junction and two at tie-ins with the existing road network.

A spokesperson for the project said they were hopeful the traffic management would be complete by the end of this week.

“The scope of the traffic management measures is being reduced as the works are progressed and we hope that these traffic management arrangements will be fully removed by Friday 14th October.”