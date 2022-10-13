Cork Orchestral Society presents the Solas Quartet

Cork Orchestral Society makes a welcome return with an exciting program for autumn and winter.

They are pleased to announce twelve spectacular shows taking place in venues across Cork city including The Solas Quartet, on November 10, in the Curtis Auditorium, MTU Cork School of Music.

The Solas Quartet, led by Irish Chamber Orchestra leader Katherine Hunka, presents a fascinatingly varied programme spanning four centuries and reflecting the wide-ranging talents and specialities of the quartet’s members. For the second half of the concert, they are joined by Cork violist Ed Creedon for Mendelssohn’s brilliant B flat string quintet.

On November 12, the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra, under conductor Keith Pascoe and leader Eithne Willis, presents a sublime line-up in City Hall, Cork featuring Beethoven’s mighty ‘Emperor’ Concerto, with pianist Michael Mchale and soloist Megan Chan.

The renowned Irish pianist Barry Douglas joins the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra in Curtis Auditorium on November 16, conducted by Conor Palliser, for a performance of Piano Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Overtures by Nicolai, Bruch and Wagner complete the series.

Katherine Hunka studied with musician, educator and composer, Sheila Nelson at the Royal Academy of Music with Gyorgy Pauk. In 2002 Katherine was appointed Leader of the Irish Chamber Orchestra and has directed many concerts from the violin as well as performing as soloist. Together with the ICO, she has championed the music of Irish composers over many years.

Katherine teaches on the MA in Classical Strings at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, is a Professor at the CIT Cork School of Music and has been a visiting Professor at Indiana University USA.

Artistic Director of Cork Orchestral Society Tom Crowley said: "This marks the first of no less than seven orchestral programmes we are excited to present in Cork before year's end. A highlight will be welcoming the RTÉ Concert Orchestra back to City Hall on November 19, where they will perform a world live premiere of The Burning of Cork Suite, a recent composition by Cork composer Paul Frost.”

