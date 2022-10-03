Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 08:45

Motorists warned to allow extra time on N40 at peak times

The left hand lane on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Roundabout from the Jack Lynch Tunnel remains closed this morning. Pic; larry Cummins

Echo reporter

The left hand lane on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Roundabout from the Jack Lynch Tunnel remains closed this morning.

However, three lanes remain open. 

Motorists are being warned that they should allow additional time for their journeys at peak times.

Separately, there have been reports of a collision on the N40 this morning.

It's reported that a collision has occurred eastbound on the N40 just before the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

