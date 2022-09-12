Dunkettle works: Jack Lynch Tunnel to fully close tonight and later in week 

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be fully closed tonight from 9pm until 4am tomorrow, Tuesday morning, as major works continue at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Monday night’s full closure of the tunnel begins a series five nights of closures which will see southbound lanes closed from 9pm until 4am, and the tunnel fully closed again on Friday night.

The partial closures will occur on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning.

The tunnel will again be fully closed from 9pm on Friday until 4am on Saturday.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be fully reopened from Saturday morning.

The N25 westbound will also be closed from 9pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday from the Cobh Cross Interchange to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout. Traffic will be diverted via the L3004 through Glounthaune.

The closures will occur to facilitate road surfacing works on the interchange, which the tunnel’s management company has said it hopes to see fully open by the end of this year.