Public invited to partake in community forums on sustainable transport plans for Cork

Details for community forums as part of the National Transport Authority’s (NTA’s) proposals to develop 12 new Sustainable Transport Corridors (STCs) in Cork city have been published.

In June, the NTA opened the first round of consultations regarding proposals to deliver the STCs as part of the BusConnects Cork project.

The plans include approximately 93km of bus lane/bus priority and 112km of cycle facilities across the city.

The NTA held public information sessions on the STCs and are currently distributing leaflets to over 95,000 homes and businesses.

Community forums will take place next month as part of the consultation, the details of which have now been published.

“As part of the current public consultation, community forums for the Sustainable Transport Corridors of BusConnects Cork have been established.

“There are five community forums, which combine the 12 corridors between them.

“The aim is to create two way communications with local community groups allowing information and feedback to be relayed clearly, quickly and accurately,” the NTA said.

The series of forums will commence on Monday, September 12 and will run until Monday, September 19.

Five forums

The forum discussing the proposed A, B and C routes - Dunkettle to city, Mayfield to city and Blackpool to city - will take place on Tuesday, September 13 from 6.30pm until 8pm at Mayfield GAA Club.

Another forum combining the D and L STCs - Hollyhill to city and Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill - will take place on Monday, September 19 from 6.30pm until 8pm at Terence MacSwiney Community College in Hollyhill.

Routes E and F, Ballincollig to city and Bishopstown to city will be jointly discussed at a forum on Thursday, September 15 from 7.30pm until 9pm in Boole Basement 3 at UCC.

The proposed Togher to city, Airport Road to city and Kinsale Road to Douglas - routes G, H and K -will be discussed on Monday, September 12 from 6.30pm until 8pm at Nemo Rangers GAA Club on the South Douglas Road.

Finally, there will be a community forum on Wednesday, September 14 from 6.30pm until 8pm to discuss the proposed I and J STCs, Maryborough Hill to city and Mahon to city.

That will take place in Rochestown Park Hotel.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the decision to hold the community forums.

“I called for these forums to allow local people affected by the proposed routes to meet the project team and discuss how it will affect their homes.

“It’s important now that detailed submissions are made by local residents and I encourage them to attend the forums in preparation of their submission,” he said.

Membership of each forum will comprise of two representatives from groups such as resident and community associations, disability and special interest groups and business organisations on the corridors, along with local public representatives.

Pre-registration is required for attending the forums.

To register email corkstc@busconnects.ie providing your name, the name of your group or association and the forum you wish to register for.

For more info see busconnects.ie/cork/.