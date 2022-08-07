Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 19:33

Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ from Wednesday

Met Éireann is warning of the risk of heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable members of the population.
Gabi, Natalia and Jennifer having ice-cream on a very hot day at the Cork City Military Show at the Showgrounds, Curraheen Road, Cork.- Picture David Creedon

THE good weather is set to continue with temperatures set to move above 25 degrees Celsius for a period of five days or more throughout the country Met Éireann has forecasted.

Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ starting from next Wednesday, August 10, and continuing right through the rest of the week and next weekend.

It also warns that the hot weather will result in a high solar UV index.

This means more potential for sun damage to the skin and eyes, and a shorter time before skin damage A risk of water-related incidents is also being advised by the Met office.

Tomorrow, Monday, August 8 is set to be a dry day for most with long spells of sunshine and with just the chance of a shower in the far northwest. 

It will be warm with top temperatures ranging from 19 to 24 degrees in just light southwest or variable breezes.

Tuesday, August 9 will see long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging from a warm 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. It is expected to be dry with clear spells on Tuesday night.

