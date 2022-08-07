Funding approved for construction of two special education classrooms at Cork school

Funding has been approved for the construction of two new special education classrooms at Scoil Mhuire NS in Ballincollig.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the approval for the project at all-girls national school in recent days.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the news, which he said, along with recent other announcements in the village "will go a long way to serve the need of children locally with additional needs."

Cllr Kelleher said additional classrooms will also open in Le Chéile and Ballincollig Community School in September, but said Coláiste Choilm also needs special needs classrooms "and I will be pushing for that".

The news was also welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng who said that the classrooms were "badly needed".

Cllr Ryng paid tribute to the many campaigners who he said have highlighted the need for more school places for students with autism and special needs in Ballincollig.

“I think there has been a big jump forward this summer going into the next academic year. A lot of that is down to campaigners like Katie Gould and her team who have kept the pressure on. All of us will continue to fight for the best educational facilities because ultimately education is so vital.”

Separately Cllr Kelleher said the provision of the new school site for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin has not ‘fallen’ off the agenda.

“The provision of the new school site, the permanent site for Le Cheile and the permanent site for Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin has not fallen off the agenda. I spoke to the Minister last week and that is progressing. We have lands identified. It has been rezoned in our own Development Plan. We are waiting for the Minister to sign off on our own Development Plan and that is something I will be pushing for.”