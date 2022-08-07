Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 17:18

Funding approved for construction of two special education classrooms at Cork school

The Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the approval for the project at all-girls national school. 
Funding approved for construction of two special education classrooms at Cork school

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the news, which he said, along with recent other announcements in the village "will go a long way to serve the need of children locally with additional needs."

John Bohane

Funding has been approved for the construction of two new special education classrooms at Scoil Mhuire NS in Ballincollig.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the approval for the project at all-girls national school in recent days. 

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the news, which he said, along with recent other announcements in the village "will go a long way to serve the need of children locally with additional needs."

Cllr Kelleher said additional classrooms will also open in Le Chéile and Ballincollig Community School in September, but said Coláiste Choilm also needs special needs classrooms "and I will be pushing for that". 

The news was also welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng who said that the classrooms were "badly needed". 

Cllr Ryng paid tribute to the many campaigners who he said have highlighted the need for more school places for students with autism and special needs in Ballincollig. 

“I think there has been a big jump forward this summer going into the next academic year. A lot of that is down to campaigners like Katie Gould and her team who have kept the pressure on. All of us will continue to fight for the best educational facilities because ultimately education is so vital.”

Separately Cllr Kelleher said the provision of the new school site for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin has not ‘fallen’ off the agenda. 

“The provision of the new school site, the permanent site for Le Cheile and the permanent site for Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin has not fallen off the agenda. I spoke to the Minister last week and that is progressing. We have lands identified. It has been rezoned in our own Development Plan. We are waiting for the Minister to sign off on our own Development Plan and that is something I will be pushing for.”

Read More

More than 240 classrooms in Cork with over 30 pupils; ‘Supersize’ classes must go says TD

More in this section

Man dies following collision in Cork Man dies following collision in Cork
Archie Battersbee court case ‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces
Dillon Quirke 4/7/2021 Micheál Martin leads tributes to hurler ‘taken far too young’ after collapsing on pitch
cork educationballincollig
UCC researchers seeking volunteers to take part in a 12-week nutrition study

UCC researchers seeking volunteers to take part in a 12-week nutrition study

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more