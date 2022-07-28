Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 15:37

Traffic delays clearing following collision in Cork

Motorists had been encouraged to travel around the carriageways "with extreme caution" following the incident. 
Amy Nolan

In an update, the Dunkettle Interchange Twitter account, which provides updates on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project as well as traffic conditions, said that the incident has now been cleared by Gardaí and traffic is currently moving freely. 

The collision occurred at the exit to the M8 Northbound and an earlier update had advised that two lanes were blocked as a result of the incident.

Motorists were encouraged to travel around the carriageways "with extreme caution".

