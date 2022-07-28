Traffic delays clearing following collision in Cork

Delays approaching the Dunkettle Interchange are now clearing following a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon.

In an update, the Dunkettle Interchange Twitter account, which provides updates on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project as well as traffic conditions, said that the incident has now been cleared by Gardaí and traffic is currently moving freely.

General Update: #corktraffic The incident of the road traffic collision has now been cleared by the Gardai. Traffic is moving freely currently. Delays approaching the Dunkettle Interchange are clearing as a result @tiitraffic @corkbeo @corksafetyalert — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) July 28, 2022

The collision occurred at the exit to the M8 Northbound and an earlier update had advised that two lanes were blocked as a result of the incident.

General Update: #corktraffic There has been a road traffic collision on the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout at the exit to the M8 Northbound with 2 lanes blocked. Motorists should travel around the carriageways with extreme caution @tiitraffic @corkbeo @corksafetyalert — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) July 28, 2022

Motorists were encouraged to travel around the carriageways "with extreme caution".