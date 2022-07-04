Teenager released from prison but given suspended sentence for part in Carrigaline attack on man (52) 

A teenager has been released after a week in prison and given a suspended two-and-a-half-year sentence for the part he played in the attack on a householder who went to investigate a disturbance outside his home.

Judge Sarah Berkeley noted that the reports furnished now in respect of Joel Adeniran were glowing and favourable.

Judge Berkeley acceded to the application by defence barrister Emmet Boyle to impose sentence backdated to last week but with the balance of the prison term suspended.

Detective Garda Denis Cahalane testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the sentencing hearing for 19-year-old Joel Adeniran of Arbour Heights, Carrigaline, County Cork.

The teenager pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to a 52-year-old man on July 12 2020 at Weston View, Carrigaline, County Cork.

The injured party heard a loud bang at his front door late at night and went out and approached a group of youths heading home from an 18th birthday party.

By the time he reached them they were in a pedestrian laneway beside his house.

“The accused confronted him. He was extremely aggressive and acting in a threatening manner. To defuse the situation the injured party tried to walk backwards away from them. The accused head-butted him, knocking him to the ground. At this stage a number of other youths joined in,” Det. Garda Cahalane testified.

Residents of the Weston View estate in Carrigaline who heard the commotion came to their injured neighbour’s assistance and intervened to protect him.

The injured party sustained bruising to his body and face. His pastime was golf and he could not play for over four months afterwards.

In a victim impact statement he said that his whole life flashed before him during the attack and he has had nightmares since it occurred.

He still feels reluctant to go for a walk in the evening as he is afraid he will encounter the same gang of youths.

The accused brought €2,500 compensation to court. Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said the accused was fully cooperative and admitted his role in the incident and apologised to the injured party when he was interviewed by gardaí.