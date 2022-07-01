'I hope you lose your eye': Homeless man jailed for assaulting gardaí

A homeless 34-year-old who spat at gardaí, assaulted and threatened them and their families said, “I am not able for this life”.

He has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in jail.

Sergeant Ian Cahalane gave evidence of the series of incidents involving offences by Philip Barry at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. On November 22, 2021, at Daunt Square Garda Kevin Motherway and Garda Wayne Cronin saw Barry attempting to kick cars and hit members of the public.

He got aggressive with gardaí and made various threats against them and their families. When he was being placed in the patrol van following his arrest he kicked back and struck Garda Motherway in the chest with his right foot fracturing two ribs.

As he committed this assault, Barry said, “Take that you f***er.” Following this assault causing harm, the injured party, Garda Motherway was out of work for eight weeks.

Barry was seen causing criminal damage on December 3, 2021 at Lower Oliver Plunkett St, by kicking the wing mirrors off two cars.

When he was taken to the Bridewell garda station he was threatening and abusive to gardaí.

He assaulted Garda Shaun McCarthy by spitting at his forehead at a cell of the Bridewell.

The last incident related to January 4 when Garda Ian King was assaulted at the Bridewell garda station.

Barry was highly aggressive and abusive to gardaí when in custody and as he had his handcuffs removed he swung punches at gardaí and attempted to get out. He placed his fingers around the glasses of Garda King and caused pressure to the eye area. He also showed intent by stating, “I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye.”

Garda Ian King had to have three paper stitches and a tetanus injection, Sgt Cahalane said.

The overall sentence across all of the charges was one of three years and four months with the last six months of the sentence suspended.

Alison McCarthy defence barrister said that the defendant was apologising to the gardaí through her.