Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 18:30

Cork City Council launches new arts and culture strategy for the city

Over a year in development, hundreds of members of the public, artists, cultural workers and others were canvased for their views on arts and culture in Cork and for their ideas and hopes for the future.
Cork City Council launches new arts and culture strategy for the city

Cork City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew; Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde; Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty and Assistant Arts Officer, Siobhán Clancy launching the Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026. Picture: Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has published a new arts and culture strategy - the first such statement of purpose for the development of the arts in the city in ten years. 

Over a year in development, hundreds of members of the public, artists, cultural workers and others were canvased for their views on arts and culture in Cork and for their ideas and hopes for the future.

"There was a real sense of pride among consultation participants about arts and culture in Cork and a desire for more," City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew commented. 

"More inclusive and accessible arts, more spaces, greater use of the public realm. It was clear from the research that there is a large appetite to make the most of our cultural wealth and potential."

Assistant Arts Officer, Siobhán Clancy and Cork City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew launching the Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026. Picture: Darragh Kane
Assistant Arts Officer, Siobhán Clancy and Cork City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew launching the Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026. Picture: Darragh Kane

The Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026 identifies five strategic priorities that are intended to bring the city closer to realising its full potential.

These include a desire to expand the amount of places and spaces for art in the city over the next five years; a commitment to encourage and enable more people across all the city’s communities to access and enjoy art and a commitment to more public art, outdoor festivals and events. 

The strategy was launched yesterday evening at an event in Cork Opera House. 

The event included the first concert performance of composer John O’Brien’s, 'Lullaby for the City (in a Time of Pandemic)' - an orchestral composition originally commissioned by the Cork Midsummer Festival in 2021.

Launching the strategy, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said she was delighted to see the culmination of a process she had overseen in her previous role as Chair of the Arts Committee of Cork City Council. 

"Throughout the pandemic the arts and culture provided solace, release and enjoyment," Ms Forde said.

"The value of arts in our lives has never been so apparent and I look forward to the realisation of the goals in this plan."

The Cork City Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026 is available to view at www.corkcity.ie/artsandculture.

Read More

Expanding art spaces in the city identified as a strategic priority for Cork City Council under new five-year plan

More in this section

'I fear for my life every day': Victim of violent beatings tells Cork court of impact on her as ex-partner is jailed 'I fear for my life every day': Victim of violent beatings tells Cork court of impact on her as ex-partner is jailed
Cork Penny Dinners volunteers feel the heat in Poland but  continue aid mission Cork Penny Dinners volunteers feel the heat in Poland but  continue aid mission
Son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier says cold-case review ‘a very good step toward justice’ Son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier says cold-case review ‘a very good step toward justice’
cork artscork city council
Jail for man who headbutted teenager in view of tourists in Cork town

Jail for man who headbutted teenager in view of tourists in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more