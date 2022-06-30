Cork City Council launches new arts and culture strategy for the city

CORK City Council has published a new arts and culture strategy - the first such statement of purpose for the development of the arts in the city in ten years.

Over a year in development, hundreds of members of the public, artists, cultural workers and others were canvased for their views on arts and culture in Cork and for their ideas and hopes for the future.

"There was a real sense of pride among consultation participants about arts and culture in Cork and a desire for more," City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew commented.

"More inclusive and accessible arts, more spaces, greater use of the public realm. It was clear from the research that there is a large appetite to make the most of our cultural wealth and potential."

Assistant Arts Officer, Siobhán Clancy and Cork City Arts Officer, Michelle Carew launching the Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026. Picture: Darragh Kane

The Cork City Council Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026 identifies five strategic priorities that are intended to bring the city closer to realising its full potential.

These include a desire to expand the amount of places and spaces for art in the city over the next five years; a commitment to encourage and enable more people across all the city’s communities to access and enjoy art and a commitment to more public art, outdoor festivals and events.

The strategy was launched yesterday evening at an event in Cork Opera House.

The event included the first concert performance of composer John O’Brien’s, 'Lullaby for the City (in a Time of Pandemic)' - an orchestral composition originally commissioned by the Cork Midsummer Festival in 2021.

Launching the strategy, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said she was delighted to see the culmination of a process she had overseen in her previous role as Chair of the Arts Committee of Cork City Council.

"Throughout the pandemic the arts and culture provided solace, release and enjoyment," Ms Forde said.

"The value of arts in our lives has never been so apparent and I look forward to the realisation of the goals in this plan."

The Cork City Arts and Culture Strategy, 2022-2026 is available to view at www.corkcity.ie/artsandculture.