Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 19:22

Expanding art spaces in the city identified as a strategic priority for Cork City Council under new five-year plan

In the draft plan, Michelle Carew, the council’s Arts Officer, said after the difficulties of the pandemic “and notwithstanding ongoing challenges”, the development of the new strategy “is optimistic and affirmative”.
Michelle Carew, Arts Officer, Cork City Council, said the priorities identified in the draft plan “have been informed by a robust programme of research and consultation”. Pic: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has set its sights on expanding the amount of places and spaces for art in the city over the next five years.

The strategic priority - one of five identified by the council - is set out in the Draft Arts and Culture Strategy 2022-2026, currently in its final consultation stage.

Ms Carew said the priorities identified in the draft plan “have been informed by a robust programme of research and consultation”.

One of the priorities outlined in the draft plan is ‘space for art’ – a goal which the council says “demands innovative short and long-term solutions and the collective efforts of stakeholders, including the council, the arts and culture sector, private developers, government and statutory agencies”.

“Over the next five years, alongside the planned major capital developments of the Events Centre and Crawford Art Gallery, we will explore and advance opportunities to augment space for art sustainably across the city.

“In particular, we will pursue the recognised potential for arts and culture in the regeneration of the city centre,” the draft plan stated.

As part of this goal, Cork City Council has said it will work towards the development of “a flagship arts creation facility” in the city.

Other priorities identified in the plan are: to encourage and enable more people across all communities to access and enjoy art; to build on the tradition of outdoor arts in Cork city; to advance “the culture and conditions that make Cork a city for artists”; and an aim to “invest in people, knowledge and advocacy” to encourage the pursuit of of arts and culture in the city.

Observations or submissions regarding the Draft Arts and Culture Strategy 2022-2026 can be made before midday on Thursday, May 5. This can be done in writing: Arts and Events Section, Community, Culture & Placemaking Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork City, T12 T997; or visit www.consult.corkcity.ie.

