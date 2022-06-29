Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 13:45

Heated debate as councillors go against officials’ advice to rezone lands near GAA club

There were 24 votes in favour and seven against a proposed amendment to the draft city development plan to rezone the lands at Inchisarsfield from use as public open space and sports grounds and facilities to new residential neighbourhoods and sports grounds and facilities.
Amy Nolan

FOLLOWING a heated debate at the final meeting regarding the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028, city councillors agreed to change the zoning of lands at Inchisarsfield in Douglas, near Douglas GAA Club, against the advice of city officials.

An Rabharta Glas councillor Lorna Bogue was one of the councillors who opposed the amendment.

“There are environmental reasons why we should not be doing this and there are also planning reasons because Douglas is already overdeveloped,” she said.

“There are already massive problems with Douglas from a planning perspective that has resulted in over-suburbanisation and issues in the area.”

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle described Douglas GAA as a “good sports club that does great work in the area” but he said there should be another way, not linked to land rezoning, for the club to expand.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon was one of the councillors who supported the amendment.

“This is absolutely the right thing to do, to provide on a zoning issue, not on a planning issue, that we would provide this facility to enable the club to develop for all those new families in Douglas, for all those new kids who want to play GAA games,” he said.

