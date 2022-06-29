Olivia Rodrigo spotted grabbing a crepe in Cork city 

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted out and about in Cork city today, grabbing a crepe before her sold-out Live at the Marquee gig tonight.

The 19-year-old American singer songwriter has rocketed to global fame since starring in a tv remake of High School Musical, her debut single ‘Driver’s Licence’ which became one of the best-selling sings of 2021, and her first album ‘Sour’ which bagged her three Grammy awards.

However the pop princess isn’t too big for Patrick’s Street, as one keen-eyed fan spotted Rodrigo in line for a Nutella crepe in Gino’s this afternoon.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted in Gino's Gelato. Photo: @aoibhcarrol via Instagram

Aoibh Carroll, a celebrity in her own right with over 22,000 TikTok followers, spotted Olivia strolling through Brown Thomas earlier today, before crossing Pana to pop into Gino’s.

“She went outside Brown Thomas and went into Gino’s, and I was like there’s no way I’m letting this opportunity pass me, that’s Olivia Rodrigo,” joked Aoibh in a video to her followers.

She added that Olivia was very friendly and down to earth when she went up to say Hi, even introducing herself.

“She was like hey, I’m Olivia, and I was like as If I don’t know who you are!” said Aoibh.

The Dublin based TikToker has been spending the week in Cork, and said meeting Olivia has made it the “best of [her] life”.

Rodrigo will take to the stage tonight for one of the most highly anticipated Marquee gigs this year, joined by special guest Baby Queen.

The sold out concert is the last in this summer’s line up for the Leeside Marquee big top, and Rodrigo’s first Irish leg of her Sour world tour, before she heads to Dublin’s Fairview Park tomorrow night.