Cork woman avoids jail after heroin found in her washing machine

The defendant was at home on her own and the house was searched
Liam Heylin

A CORK woman who was caught with €1,500 worth of heroin in the washing machine in her kitchen has been given a suspended jail term.

Detective Garda Ruairí McGovern testified that on October 30, 2020, gardaí went to the home of Sinéad Coffey in Wilton, Cork, with a search warrant.

The defendant was at home on her own and the house was searched, the detective said.

“A quantity of heroin was found in the washing machine in the kitchen,” he said.

“I cautioned her in relation to the matter. She stated she owned the suspected heroin and was holding it [for an unnamed person].

“When interviewed later at Togher Garda Station, she made admissions to selling or supplying the heroin located in her washing machine. She admitted it was hers.

“The 10g of heroin had a street value of €1,500.”

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “She has had a difficult life.”

Judge Sarah Berkeley said: “I have known this lady before the courts for many years. I am very familiar with her circumstances. She is an extremely vulnerable and fragile person and she resorted to drugs.”

Judge Berkeley imposed a sentence of two years, which she suspended on condition that the defendant complies with the directions of the Probation Service.

