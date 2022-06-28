Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 11:19

Breaking: Man arrested in relation to 1981 murder of Cork woman

The man arrested is due to appear in court at midday.
A man in his early 70s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nora Sheehan, from Ballyphehane, Co. Cork.

Echo reporter

She died between June 6 and 12, 1981.

In a statement Gardaí said: "Gardaí in Bandon have arrested a man (early 70s) this morning, Tuesday 28th June, 2022 in relation to the murder of Nora Sheehan, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork between the 6th and 12th June, 1981.

"The man was arrested this morning and is due to appear before Skibbereen District Court at 12 midday today, Tuesday 28th June, 2022 charged in relation to the murder.

"Investigations ongoing."

Case

The body of the 54-year-old from Killeenreendowney Avenue in Ballyphehane was found in Shippool in Innishannon on June 12, 1981 — almost a week after she disappeared.

She was last seen alive on June 6 outside the South Infirmary Hospital in Cork city. 

A man was charged with her murder in the weeks after the discovery of her body. 

However, a nolle prosequi was entered by the State in the case after the death of the pathologist who had carried out the post mortem on Mrs Sheehan’s body.

READ NOW

