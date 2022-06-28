Clonakilty cycling club surpasses 'wildest expectations' and raises €65k for charity

A WEST Cork club has raised almost €65,000 for an emergency service operating from Cork.

Clonakilty Cycling Club donated the money to the Irish Community Air Ambulance after a team of 18 cyclists cycled 616km from Malin to Mizen in four days.

The May bank holiday weekend challenge has provided vital resources to the charity, which works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to treat serious and life-threatening emergencies.

The HEMS Air Ambulance is based in Rathcool, Co Cork, with critical care teams on the ground in Dublin, Mayo, and Donegal.

Chief executive Micheál Sheridan was presented with a cheque for €64,510 at a special event in Clonakilty at the weekend.

“Malin to Mizen is a huge challenge. It requires months of dedicated training to be able to cycle up to 170km in a day and get back on the bike again the following morning.

"Your hard work and the generosity of more than 1,000 donors will allow us to bring hope to people when they need it most,” he said.

“Our crews are tasked to some of the most serious emergencies, many of which are along the Malin to Mizen route. The specialist equipment and medical supplies used by our critical care doctors come with a high price so we are extremely thankful to Clonakilty Cycling Club and all our donors.

Jim Hennessy Secretary, Clonakilty Cycling Club; Mícheál Sheridan, CEO Irish Community Air Ambulance; Anthony O'Donovan, Chairperson, Clonakilty Cycling Club, pictured at O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty, where the Irish Community Air Ambulance has thanked Clonakilty Cycling Club and its supporters for raising almost €65,000 for the charity. A team of 18 cyclists successfully completed the Malin to Mizen challenge, covering 616km over four days during the May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

“The funds raised by Clonakilty Cycling Club have already funded over 20 taskings, many to locations in West Cork, and our fundraising will continue to support the expansion of our advanced and critical care service.”

Club chairman Anthony O’Donovan said the club was delighted to make the presentation to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

“The €64,510 raised surpassed our all wildest expectations and I would like to thank each and every person, business, and club that supported us... The level of support we received is testament to the high regard the people of rural Ireland have for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.”

For more information about the service or to make a donation to the Irish Community Air Ambulance visit https://communityairambulance.ie