Sixth Green School Flag for St Patrick’s

St Patrick’s Infants National School has been awarded its sixth Green School Flag for ‘Global Citizenship - Litter and Waste’.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher raised the flag at a special ceremony held on the school grounds on Gardiner’s Hill, Cork city recently which was attended by all their school community.

School teacher Doreen Nolan said they had a fantastic day. “We are delighted to have been awarded our sixth Green School Flag. It was a proud day for the school.

“It was great to have the Lord Mayor visit. He raised the flag, and we were all delighted with that. We are very proud of all the work the children have done to achieve our sixth Green School Flag,” she said.

Achieving the flag involved a team effort from all the students at the DEIS band 1 infants school said Ms Nolan.

“We have a small school, and it involved the whole school. The students are delighted with this latest recognition. We have junior and senior infants in our school. We also have an early intervention centre, and we have a unit as well. There are roughly 100 pupils in the school, and we all worked together to get the flag.

“We had a project on Fair Trade and bananas for the global aspect of this particular flag. We also had to maintain the other five flags that we achieved in the past so there is biodiversity, recycling, litter, water, and waste ones as well. It is a super initiative. It is good to raise awareness and promote this initiative in the school,” she added.

Ms Nolan said the former Lord Mayor had a good chat with the pupils about the importance of looking after the environment.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, councillor Colm Kelleher raised the Green School Flag at a special ceremony held at St Patrick's Infants National School recently.

“It was lovely to have him visit the school and all the kids were thrilled. He had a good chat with the pupils. He stressed to them the importance of looking after the environment which was great. We also had the green school committee from both the boys and girls national school present for the occasion.”

The primary school teacher said there is a great vibe within the Cork City primary school.

“There is a positive atmosphere in the school. The parents are great and there is a lovely school community.”