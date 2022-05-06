Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

The Echo’s social media suggestion

As the summer started to peek around the corner, @pure_cork is an excellent Instagram account to follow. With an almost endless amount of suggestions about where to go and what to do to make the most of Cork, you could plan the perfect weekend, week or month from the content on the page.

Give em a follow @pure_cork

Cork Person of the week

Deirdre Mortell has been named as April’s Cork Person of the Month for her contributions to social innovation and philanthropy in Ireland.

Deirdre is the CEO of Rethink Ireland, an organisation that provides cash grants and business support to the social innovations that are making a difference across Ireland.

Since 2016, Rethink Ireland has provided support to 333 social innovations through 36 different funds, which in turn have created at least 677 jobs in the not-for-profit sector.

These funds have supported over 1,000 people into employment and reached over 530,000 people nationwide.

Through her work with Rethink Ireland, Deirdre has supported 25 Cork-based social innovations over the last six years such as the Rainbow Club in Mahon, the Cork Life Centre in Sunday’s Well, and Sensational Kids in Clonakilty, as well as SiSi in Schull.

Last year alone, Rethink Ireland supported seven awardees headquartered in Cork who employed 21 people, were supported by 75 volunteers and delivered services to 1,117 people.

The Cork woman is also a founding board member of Women for Election, a non-profit which inspires, equips and informs women to run for political office.

New style in the city

Popular vintage retailer Nine Crows has opened the doors of its newest outlet on one of Cork's most vibrant streets.

The grand opening of the store located at 14b French Church Street took place on Saturday.

The company took to social media last month to announce its latest venture, stating that it was “beyond buzzed” to reveal the news.

The opening of the new store has created several new jobs in Cork.

Perfect job alert

Shandon Sweets is recruiting a retail assistant to work in the historic shop on John Redmond Street.

The family-run business, which has been making all sorts of sweets at the onsite factory in Shandon for the past 97 years, advised that the role will be a maximum of 20 hours per week and will include Saturday work.

The new team member is being recruited "due to recent expansion and extension of opening hours".

Shandon Sweets said the ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a hard-working attitude and an ability to use their initiative and work as part of a team.

They also said that the person should be flexible in their work as "no two days are the same" in the factory.

Watch this space

A Cork man is embarking on a new business venture with a shipping container market.

Rob Coughlan recently bought five shipping containers that are going to be converted into restaurants and placed on the site of the new market in Cobh.

The old boatyard, located next to the ferry in Cobh, will be host to a range of food offerings, with a coffee container, chicken container, fish and chips container, burger container, and an ice cream container on-site.

What is the council up to?

COOLAGOWN has successfully retained its village status for the immediate future after councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of their village status being maintained.

Coolagown which is located five miles outside Fermoy, has retained its status as a village under the terms of the recent County Development Plan which was successfully voted through at a recent full county meeting.

Maintaining their village status was the final amendment of the County Development Plan which will run from 2022-2028 and is due to come into force this summer. The amendment was overwhelmingly carried with 44 councillors voting in favour.

Thirty seven submissions had been made to the council in advance of the council meeting, all in support of retaining the village’s status.