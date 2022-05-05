Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 18:30

Cork's historic Shandon Sweets on the lookout for new staff member

The family-run business, which has been making all sorts of sweets at the onsite factory in Shandon for the past 97 years, advised that the role will be a maximum of 20 hours per week and will include Saturday work.
Shandon Sweets is recruiting a retail assistant to work in the historic shop on John Redmond Street. Pictured is Tony Linehan. Picture credit: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

Shandon Sweets is recruiting a retail assistant to work in the historic shop on John Redmond Street.

The new team member is being recruited "due to recent expansion and extension of opening hours".

Shandon Sweets said the ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a hard-working attitude and an ability to use their initiative and work as part of a team.

They also said that the person should be flexible in their work as "no two days are the same" in the factory. 

Sweets have been made at the Shandon site by the Linehan family since 1929.

The business was originally known as The Exchange Toffee Works, as John Redmond St was then known as Exchange St and the factory produced a lot of toffee back in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

It rebranded to Shandon Sweets ten years ago.

Further information on the role can be found on the Shandon Sweets website

