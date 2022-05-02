Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 14:19

Well-known vintage retailer opens doors of new Cork store on vibrant city centre street

The company currently has two stores in Dublin. 
Colourful street scene from French Church Street, Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Popular vintage retailer Nine Crows has opened the doors of its newest outlet on one of Cork's most vibrant streets. 

The grand opening of the store located at 14b French Church Street took place on Saturday. 

The company took to social media last month to announce its latest venture, stating that it was “beyond buzzed” to reveal the news.

The opening of the new store has created several new jobs in Cork. 

Nine Crows is the brainchild of Emma Fraiser and Dean McDaid who, after meeting on Facebook initially and then in person, decided to open their first vintage store in Dublin in 2010.

