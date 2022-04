Two of Cork’s top athletes have announced new arrivals today.

Cork hurler Patrick Horgan took to Instagram to announce the arrival of “his new best friend” Jack Horgan with his wife Ashley Lovett whom he married in 2019.

A Happy Patrick Horgan with his Man of the Match Trophy after his display against Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Div 1A Round 4 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh pic George Hatchell

As well as this Ireland Rugby player Simon Zebo shared the news of his fourth child Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo with his partner Elvira Fernández.

Elvira and Simon have three other children together Jacob, Sofia and Noah.

Congratulations to the happy couples!