Cork weather station records country's joint-highest 10-minute mean wind speed last month

A CORK weather station recorded the country's joint-highest 10-minute mean wind speed last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for March 2022.

The month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed of 41 knots or 76 km/h was reported at both Roche's Point and Belmullet in Mayo.

Meanwhile, the month's highest gust of 54 knots (100 km/h) was reported at both Mace Head in Galway and Malin Head in Donegal.

Gales were reported last month on March 8, 9, 12, 13 and 19 with up to strong gale winds reported on Tuesday, March 8.

The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Dublin Airport to four days at both Roche's Point and Malin Head.

The weather station at Roche's Point and the station at Belmullet in Mayo were the only two weather stations in the country to record up to strong gales last month.

Strong gales are ranked just under storm force winds on the Beaufort Scale with wind speeds of between 41 and 47 knots.

According to the March weather statement, the majority of mean air temperatures were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 6.4 °C (0.2 °C below its LTA) at Mount Dillon in Roscommon to 8.3 °C at both Sherkin Island (0.1 °C below its LTA) and Valentia Observatory in Kerry (0.1 °C above its LTA).

The month's highest temperature was reported at Newport in Mayo on Sunday, March 27 with a daily maximum temperature of 18.9 °C (8.1°C above its LTA).

The highest maximum air temperature on St Patrick’s Day was 15.2°C at Phoenix Park.