Macroom and District Lions Club hold successful Climb with Charlie event

OVER 500 people climbed Mushera Mountain as part of the nationwide Climb with Charlie event which took place last Saturday.

The climb was initiated by members of the Macroom and District Lions Club who were motivated to organise a local Climb with Charlie event because of Charlie Bird's connection with the area as Charlie's grandfather came from Macroom.

Also, in keeping with the ethos of the Lions Club, they felt compelled to play a part and offer local people an opportunity to be involved.

The Macroom and District Lions Club members were overwhelmed with how well the event was supported.

Liam Walsh from Macroom and District Lions Club.

From 9am to 3pm, club members were on-site to greet and chat with participants.

The atmosphere was electric and everyone who attended noted how enjoyable the experience was and the wonderful chats they had on the way up and down the mountain.

There was a beautiful sense of togetherness and many people who took part did so for very personal reasons, with many people carrying photos of loved ones who had passed away from motor neurone disease or suicide.

Siobhan O'Dowd and Aindrias Moynihan at the top of Mushera Mountain.

It was clear the two charities, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, which Charlie Bird selected as beneficiaries for the initiative, are very close to the hearts of so many across the nation.

Macroom and District Lions Club wish to thank everyone who came out to support the event and those who supported it from afar.

Avril and Ciara Manning climbed Mushera Mountain as part of the national fundraising initiative.

The club expects the event to raise over €4,000 for the two charities.

To date, Charlie Bird’s charity climb has raised more than €2 million for Pieta House and the IMNDA.