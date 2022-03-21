Around 200 Ukrainian refugees have arrived through Cork airport with 'a lot more' expected

About 200 Ukrainian refugees have arrived into Ireland through Cork Airport over the past three weeks, with more expected.

Cork Gardaí are providing “TLC” to those arriving, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers has said in a Joint Policing meeting.

“We are working with IPAS and Red Cross. All the Ukrainians coming in, I want to assure members they are getting plenty of TLC at the airport.

"We have had about 200 people coming in from the airport and we are expecting a lot more than that.”

Chief Supt Myers said they are also liaising with the Ukrainian community to ensure the very best care is provided to the refugees fleeing war.

“We have opened up channels of communication between community policing and members of Ukrainian Community. There is some documentation to be filled out, for immigration bureaus, but most have got a 90-day visa and arrangements to come back and update their visa after that.

“We have no unaccompanied minors coming through the airport, we are watching that closely.”

Meanwhile, Cork City Council Chief Executive Ann Doherty outlined how the city was preparing for Ukrainian refugees.

Ms Doherty said the Cork City Community Response Forum which was established to deal with the global pandemic two years ago, was now turning its focus to preparing for Ukrainian refugees.

“As you know, we had a community response forum in place as part of Covid and at the end of last year, we felt good work was being done by the forum and could be continued.

“We had a meeting last week with that group, that now can take a lead role across the city in response to the Ukrainian crisis. We have expanded membership to incorporate key partners, business sectors and NGOs on the ground, who have knowledge of the Ukrainian language and needs and there are such groups in the city. They are meeting again this week.”

The Chief Executive said Ukrainians that have already arrived are accommodated in hotels at the moment and anyone looking to offer accommodation should contact IPAS.

“The correct process is to contact IPAS. It looks after people looking for accommodation in the country. Anyone coming into the country their accommodation is sourced through IPAS.

“As you know there have been calls publicly and privately across the city, for individuals to come forward to IPAS with any accommodation they might have to support Ukrainians coming into the country.

“So, it is really important that is the single source of how the accommodation is managed for those who are fleeing the terrible war.”

Ms Doherty also said it was hard to know how many people will be arriving in the city in the coming months, and it is important to be ready.

“It is important that we do a very coordinated response and use our resources really well and avoid duplication.”