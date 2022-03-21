Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 10:08

Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking

Fourteen year old Oisín O’Connor, from Kealkill in West Cork was competing in a mountain bike event on September 25, 2021, when he had an accident resulting in a serious spinal injury. 
Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking

Fourteen year old Oisín O’Connor, from Kealkill in West Cork

Roisin Burke

Almost 135,000 euro has been raised through over 1,500 donations in two days through a major West Cork fundraising drive to help a young sports-mad teenager who was injured in a serious bike accident.

Fourteen-year-old Oisín O’Connor, from Kealkill in West Cork was competing in a mountain bike event on September 25, 2021, when he had an accident resulting in a serious spinal injury. Oisín is now using a wheelchair and his family has issued an appeal for help.

Rory Doody, secretary of the fundraising committee said: “Oisín is totally sports mad. He played GAA with St Colums, a skillful player who also excelled on the rugby field with Bantry Bay RFC and on the basketball court with Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí. Being the youngest of five boys, sport has given Oisín a competitive nature and the will to succeed."

Oisín is now using a wheelchair and his family has issued an appeal for help.
Oisín is now using a wheelchair and his family has issued an appeal for help.

“Following the accident, Oisín spent five months in Crumlin Children’s Hospital with both parents Marie and Wesley at his bedside. Oisín has now progressed to the care of Dun Laoghaire National Rehabilitation Hospital. The next stage will be to get Oisín home to West Cork permanently.” 

Mr Doody said there is an immediate requirement for substantial building work to be carried out at the family’s home. "The family home needs to be extended and modified to support Oisín’s long-term recovery. Funds are also needed for ongoing rehabilitation and equipment costs to ensure a full and independent life."

All funds will go towards giving Oisin the best fighting chance for optimizing his recovery. 

Mr Doody said: "While there have been exceptionally difficult days Oisín has continued to smile through the pain, work through the discomfort and adjust to his new circumstances, all the while his eyes shine bright with hope and determination."

Read More

Characters of Cork: ‘Life is what you make it’, says Everyman technician Seanie

Oisin’s family has set up a Go Fund Me Page and all funds raised will go directly to Oisin’s recovery journey and any remaining funds will stay in trust for his future needs.

To donate click here.

More in this section

Residents in a housing estate in Cork relying on 'blankets and duvets' to stay warm amid ongoing heating issues Residents in a housing estate in Cork relying on 'blankets and duvets' to stay warm amid ongoing heating issues
Drop nasal sample into rapid antigen test stick. Cause for concern, not panic, says Cork GP as Covid cases rise in second Omicron wave
Those who lost their lives during pandemic remembered in moving ceremony at Cork City Hall Those who lost their lives during pandemic remembered in moving ceremony at Cork City Hall
west corkcharitycork sport
<p>Workers bring in the newly restored pews to the Honan Chapel. Picture: Stephen Bean/UCC.</p>

Cork chapel to re-open after €1.2m refurbishment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more