City Council announces Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade

Blood Bike South has just been announced by Cork City Council as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Cork-based charity provides publicly-funded hospitals and other medical facilities with out-of-hours, free and voluntary motorcycle transport service for blood and other urgent medical materials.

Throughout the pandemic, in particular, Blood Bike South played a vital role in the transport of blood samples, medication, equipment and human donor milk to medical centres.

Martin O'Driscoll, Chairman of Blood Bike South, said members of Blood Bike South are “delighted and honoured to be chosen as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade”.

“As a group that usually operates in the dead of night, being seen in the light of day and in front of the people of Cork that we serve, is a true honour for our hard-working volunteers.

“It is especially noteworthy as we celebrate our 10th year in operation this year,” Mr O’Driscoll continued.

The theme of this year’s Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade which returns after a two-year absence on March 17 is Heroes- Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times.

Participants from community groups, arts groups and sporting groups from all over Cork will take part in the Parade.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher with Olivia Forbes, Muireann Halley, Grace Hyde and Millie Ahern from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performing on the Mary Elmes Bridge at the launch of the Cork St Patrick's Festival which is organised by Cork City Council and takes place from March 17 to March 20. Picture: Darragh Kane

A selection of these include Rising Sun School of Karate, Indian Community Cork, Mayfield GAA, Sudanese Community Association and the Cork Barrack Street Band.

“It is fantastic to see St Patrick’s celebrations return to Cork this year, supported by Fáilte Ireland,” Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said.

“Festivals and events play a critical role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences and increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation.

“We want to position Ireland as ‘the’ place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and with an amazing line up of entertainment, the Cork St Patrick’s Festival will showcase the very best of the city.”

Commissions by local arts organisations, Cork Community Art Link and Cork Puppetry Company, plus national groups such as LuxE are in progress, creating innovative floats celebrating the theme.

Created by Cork Puppetry Company, a giant Heart Portal, representing the pulsating heart of Cork, will be accompanied along the Parade route by a special lockdown puppet and other characters.

Cork Community Art Link will present two large-scale floats with approximately 50 participants.

The floats will feature a giant articulated ‘granny’ and a mechanised piloted biplane.

The elderly woman represents the great matriarchal grandmother, a hero, tying in with the theme of the festival, while the plane represents the freedom and travel that had been denied the past couple of years as a result of the pandemic.

Joining Corkonians from the United States for the Parade will be members of Law Enforcement from Massachusetts State Police and members of the Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours who will be led by traditional folk singer and musician Donie Carroll.

See www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie for further details of the Parade and information on travelling into and around the city on the day.