No parade in Carrigaline this St Patrick’s Day

CARRIGALINE will not be hosting a St Patrick’s Day parade this year, as the timeframe for planning and organising such a big family event was deemed ‘too tight’.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath told colleagues and council officials at the recent Carrigaline Municipal District Meeting: “Carrigaline is not hosting a St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

“As a committee, we decided not to proceed this year as the timeframe was too tight.”

Mr McGrath said that the organisers of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Carrigaline intend to be back with a ‘bang’ next year with a parade once again.

“We do intend to be back with a bang in 2023,” he said.

“It is regrettable, but when things opened up, the timeframe was too tight to organise the necessary things such as barriers and all other organisational issues.”

St Patrick’s Day parades are currently being organised in many towns throughout Cork once again following a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint had moved online over the last two years as the country battled the pandemic.

Cork City Council has confirmed its intention to host a physical parade, with plans afoot for a mega celebration.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Cork City will take place on the traditional route at 1pm on March 17.

Cork City Council said it has received a very positive response from groups to participate in the parade.