Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 20:10

No parade in Carrigaline this St Patrick’s Day

“As a committee, we decided not to proceed this year as the timeframe was too tight.”
No parade in Carrigaline this St Patrick’s Day

Pictured at the Carrigaline St Patricks Day Parade in 2018 were Chloe Cremin, Robyn O'Mahony and Lizzie O'Riordan of the Carrigaline camogie club. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John Bohane

CARRIGALINE will not be hosting a St Patrick’s Day parade this year, as the timeframe for planning and organising such a big family event was deemed ‘too tight’.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath told colleagues and council officials at the recent Carrigaline Municipal District Meeting: “Carrigaline is not hosting a St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

“As a committee, we decided not to proceed this year as the timeframe was too tight.”

Mr McGrath said that the organisers of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Carrigaline intend to be back with a ‘bang’ next year with a parade once again.

“We do intend to be back with a bang in 2023,” he said.

“It is regrettable, but when things opened up, the timeframe was too tight to organise the necessary things such as barriers and all other organisational issues.”

St Patrick’s Day parades are currently being organised in many towns throughout Cork once again following a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint had moved online over the last two years as the country battled the pandemic.

Cork City Council has confirmed its intention to host a physical parade, with plans afoot for a mega celebration.

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Cork City will take place on the traditional route at 1pm on March 17.

Cork City Council said it has received a very positive response from groups to participate in the parade.

Read More

Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Briton living in Cork who allegedly threatened female Labour MP has case adjourned
Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning Caution urged as Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow snow and ice warning
Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating teen missing from Cork city Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating teen missing from Cork city
cork festivalscarrigaline
<p>Minister Coveney said that the high volume of applications came as a direct result of the pent-up demand for passports following the relaxation of necessary travel restrictions due to the pandemic. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.</p>

January saw highest volume of monthly passport applications ever received

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more