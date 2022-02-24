West Cork man in Ukraine describes panic and uncertainty amid bombing 

From Ukraine, a West Cork man described clear blue skies this morning amid mass panic, stockpiling and bombing as Russian attacks were reported to his east and south.

Eugene O’Sullivan, originally from Bantry, lives five hours east of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

On the Neil Prendeville show on RedFM on Thursday Eugene said local media are reporting a three-pronged attack.

“I didn’t expect it, it came out of the blue,”

Eugene said, “where I am is peaceful, but east of me I have heard 40 civilians have been killed, there are Russian tanks there. Romanian media is reporting an incursion coming from Belarus, and another from the South. It looks like there is a three pronged attack."

Eugene said he is afraid of ground invasion and getting caught in the between the Russians and Ukrainians.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

“What I am afraid of is the ground invasion starts, when Ukranian resistance in pockets will take up arms, that’s where it gets really dangerous... I would be afraid of big resistance from Ukrainians and you could be in the wrong place at the wrong time, you could be a misfortunate target.”

At the moment Eugene confirmed bombs and missiles are taking out Ukrainian military infrastructure.

In terms of the local community, Eugene said there is panic everywhere.

“Stocking up on food staples, water, queues at shops, queues at filling stations, pharmacies, there is just panic.”

The West Cork man explained marshal law is now imposed.

“You must do what Ukranian military tell you. Or direct you. They can actually come in and take over your house if they want to. You have no more rights in the country.” Asked if he was going to stay, Eugene laughed and said: “Well I don’t have a helicopter.” Getting serious, Eugene said: “I would rather be here than in Ireland, because the family are here. I’m worried but I have to hope for the best.” The West Cork man said he has stocked up and has enough supplies for the next two weeks.

“I have water, generator ready to go, food, shelter underneath us here, what more can you do.

Eugene said the next thing is power. “Electricity can go, they have cut the electricity connector between Belarus and Ukraine, so there could be a shortage of supply on the system.”

People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Offering his perspective on the situation, Eugene said: “They gave nothing to Putin, US and NATO, he gave them time and they gave him nothing in return. I’m not for Putin, I’m not for anybody, I’m just telling it as it is. He asked for Ukraine not to be allowed to join NATO, they refused, he asked for weapons to be removed for Romania and Poland, cruise missiles facing for Russia, they refused.”