Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 07:55

Coveney: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'a murderous act of aggression'

Simon Coveney said a “strong response” was needed from the international community
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

PA Reportes

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has branded the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “murderous act of aggression”.

Mr Coveney said a “strong response” was needed from the international community.

“Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them,” he tweeted.

“Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly.”

Coveney said Ireland’s diplomatic team in Kyiv had moved to a safe place.

A man walks past a writing "Bomb shelter" on the wall in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A man walks past a writing "Bomb shelter" on the wall in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus. The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

The Foreign Affairs Minister tweeted: “Our thoughts & prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks.

“Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.” 

He added: “Our diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety.” 

In a further tweet, Mr Coveney said: “At the emergency UN Security Council meeting Ireland condemned the decision of Russia to launch a military operation and called on UNSC members to ‘assume their responsibility and to speak out in the strongest possible terms about this act of aggression’.”

