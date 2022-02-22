UCC names civil engineering building after first female graduate

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) has announced that its current Civil Engineering Building is to be named the Iris Ashley Cummins building, in honour of UCC’s first female engineering graduate who graduated more than a century ago.

Iris Ashley Cummins, born in 1894 in Glanmire, graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering from UCC in 1915 and would become the first female land surveyor for the Irish Land Commission and the first female Associate Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers of Ireland.

She was also a talented hockey player, representing both UCC and Ireland at senior level.

The engineering class with Iris pictured in the second row from the front.

The naming of UCC’c civil engineering building took place this week to highlight Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day which occurs tomorrow.

This is the first UCC building to be named after an individual UCC female pioneer and the initiative forms part of the university’s ambition to place equality, diversity and inclusion at the heart of its activities.

It is expected that this will be the first of many UCC campus buildings to be named after inspirational female pioneers.

Speaking about the significance of the building’s naming Professor John O’Halloran, President, UCC said Iris Ashley Cummins "is an exemplar for women in STEM".

"She was an independent and creative thinker whose pioneering actions challenged the gender norms of her day.

"We are proud of her achievements, and we hope that everyone who passes through the doors of the Iris Ashley Cummins building will find inspiration in her legacy.

The Cummins family.

"You cannot be, what you cannot see and this is another important step in providing role models for our community," Prof O'Halloran continued.

Dan Hearn, grandnephew of Iris Ashley Cummins who attended the ceremony at UCC said the family is honoured that UCC has decided to name this building after their relative.

"Iris and her family had strong links to the university, and it makes us very proud to see her memory being kept alive in this way," he said.

"I think she would be especially pleased to know that this is the first of UCC’s building to be named after a female pioneer."