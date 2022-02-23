Former president Mary McAleese to speak at Cork law event

FORMER President Mary McAleese is among a host of speakers due to address an Intervaristy Law Summit hosted by University College Cork this weekend.

Ms McAleese will be joined at the event by Dr Rhona Mahony, Senator David Norris, Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, and a number of High and Supreme Court judges.

Seven universities, 13 legal firms, and representatives from the Bar Council and the Law Society of Ireland will attend the first of its kind summit.

Taking place in the Rochestown Park Hotel from February 25 to February 27, the event will be one of the largest ever gatherings of some of the country’s finest legal minds.

Among the proceedings will be talks, speeches, networking events, competitions and a gala ball.

Reflecting the theme of ‘Breaking Barriers’, Friday’s main event will be a keynote Q&A session with Ms McAleese, while a panel discussion on Sunday will feature contributions from Dr Mahony, Senator Norris, Ms O'Reilly, Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director Colm O’Gorman, and activist Gina Martin.

The summit is being organised by the UCC Law Society.