Liverpool's Cork goalie lauded ahead of big game

“I’d say if he wasn’t in goal for Liverpool, he would be upfront for Liverpool, that is the type of player he was, you know?” 
Roisin Burke

A well-known Liverpool Football Club site has paid tribute to the up and coming Cork star Caoimhín Kelleher ahead of Sunday's EFL Carabao Cup Final.

The popular Anfield Wrap app, dedicated to all things Liverpool, has releases a trailer for Kelleher’s Cup Final Journey, with the full package to be released tomorrow.

Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, started with Ringmahon Rangers as a child and has been with Liverpool's as a goalkeeper since 2021. He is expected to starts in the Cup Final against Chelsea on Sunday.

The clip includes a number of individuals from Ringmahon Rangers chatting about the goalkeeper as a young player.

Ringmahon Rangers said their club is just “bouncing” now with parents bringing down kids and the club said it will be “amazing” to see the goalkeeper, who started with them, play in such a big game on Sunday.

“Its been rags to riches stuff.” 

The Ringmahon Rangers team said.

The tweet from The Anfield Wrap App has already had over 80,000 views.

